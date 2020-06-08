Polling to be conducted in quarantine centers

Polling will be conducted in quarantine centers, if required, at the upcoming Parliamentary election.

Sri Lankans returning to the country are sent to quarantine centers, mostly operated by the military, to be quarantined for 14 days.

With more Sri Lankans set to return over the next few weeks those in quarantine when the election takes place, will be able to vote from within the quarantine centers.

The full list of health guidelines for the election made public today gives the procedure for conducting the election at quarantine centers.

As per the health guidelines, all officers at quarantine centers should wear full protective PPE (surgical mask, gloves, face shields, full body cover and boots) before entering the election hall at the centers and remove it only after the session is over.

Agents should wear face shields in addition to the face mask and keep a two meter distance with voters instead of one meter.

All sides of the ballot box should be sanitized after the session and then sealed and put in a polythene bag.

The new date for the election is now expected to be announced this week.

The election will be held in line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. (Colombo Gazette)

FULL LIST OF HEALTH GUIDELINES:

