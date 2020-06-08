Decision on new date for Parliamentary elections delayed

A final decision on the new date for the Parliamentary elections has been delayed.

The National Elections Commission met today to discuss the new date but decided to further delay the decision.

The new date for the election is now expected to be announced this week.

The Commission, however, decided to issue the preferential numbers for the candidates tomorrow (Tuesday).

The 2020 Parliamentary election was scheduled to be held in April but was later postponed to 20 June as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held on a new date.

A mock election was held yesterday to test the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health ahead of the Parliamentary election.

The mock election was geld at the Ambalangoda Vilegoda Dhammayukthikarama Temple under the patronage of the Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

The mock election took place between 10 am to 12 noon during which officials observed the voting process, including time it took for individuals to cast their votes while adhering to the health guidelines.

The guidelines include wearing a face mask, washing hands and maintaining social distancing at polling booths.

Deshapriya said that no matter what the cost is to hold an election while adhering to the health guidelines, the National Elections Commission will take steps to ensure the election is held. (Colombo Gazette)