Cinnamon Care – The Cinnamon Standard for Care and Cleanliness

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has implemented a series of safety protocols taking a holistic approach to sanitation across all hotel spaces.

Enhanced measures include high frequency cleaning and disinfection of guest areas, use of approved disinfectants against the COVID-19 virus and other bacteria, compliance for supply chain deliveries, and cleaning protocols for culinary and housekeeping areas.

We’ve also made modifications to limit contact and maintain the required distance stipulated for physical distancing through seating arrangements in public areas and restaurants. Airport transfers, check-in and check-out procedures, use of hotel facilities such as the pool, the gym and sports activities and banqueting have been enhanced to meet the Standard.

Following a lockdown of several months, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts looks forward to welcoming its guests with its contemporary Sri Lankan hospitality. Jit Gunaratne, President- Leisure Group, John Keells Holdings commented on the new measures implemented by Cinnamon ‘The global pandemic has created new challenges and requirements for the health and safety of travelers across the globe. We have implemented health and safety guidelines in alignment with the protocols of the World Health Organization and the Government of Sri Lanka and the Maldives, to ensure a safe and comfortable experience. The hotel premises and staff are trained and well equipped to serve our guests with the promise of a clean, safe and inspired experience at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts both in Sri Lanka and the Maldives. We are looking forward to welcoming and catering to our guests and partners!’

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is a chain at the forefront of Sri Lanka’s luxury hospitality sector, comprising of 15 hotels and resorts located in key areas across Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The chain has evolved to become synonymous with inspired living, promising wholesome experiences that cater to the interests and requisites of the quintessential traveler.