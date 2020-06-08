Case on Pilapitiya at Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court suspended

The Appeal Court issued an interim order suspending the the case on interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya from being heard at the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

The court decided that the case can be heard only once a writ application filed by Pilapitiya seeking an interim injunction order is considered.

The Appeal Court issued notice to the Nugegoda Magistrate, the Acting Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General to respond to the relevant writ application.

Further hearing of the case was postponed until June 29.

High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya was interdicted in January.

He was interdicted over the controversial phone conversation he had with then Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake. (Colombo Gazette)