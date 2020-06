A group of Sri Lankans from the UK, Canada and the EU returned to Sri Lanka today.

The Sri Lankans returned on a SriLankan Airlines flight which landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (Sunday).

SriLankan Airlines flight UL 504 left Heathrow Airport yesterday and arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner to the UK, Saroja Sirisena said this was the third repatriation flight from London carrying passengers to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)