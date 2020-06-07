No evidence to prove UFO sighted in Sri Lanka

By Indika Sri Aravinda

There is no evidence to prove a UFO had been sighted in Sri Lanka, a leading scientist said late this evening.

Professor Chandana Jayaratne, a Professor in Physics at the Department of Physics at the University of Colombo told Colombo Gazette that claims of UFO sightings in parts of Sri Lanka have not been verified.

He said there is a tendency that when one person claims to have seen a UFO then people in other areas also make similar claims.

Jayaratne said that claims of a UFO seen in the Katana and Kelaniya areas recently was found to be a floating balloon.

He also said that claims of UFO sightings in the Trincomalee area recently was believed to be a satellite in the sky.

Jayaratne said that there were doubts about the very latest sightings as there was suspicion on the time-stamp of photographs distributed of the flying object.

He said that the time-stamp of the photographs showed approximately 5pm while the image showed it was night.

“If it was 5pm it can’t be night. So there is some doubt about those images,” he said.

Jayaratne said that without proper evidence one cannot confirm that a suspicious flying object is actually a UFO.

He said that further inquiries will need to be conducted on claims of UFO sightings in Sri Lanka before a final conclusion can be reached. (Colombo Gazette)