Inter-district public transport to resume tomorrow

Inter-district public transport will resume tomorrow, the Transport Ministry said.

Transport Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that public transport between districts will be operated from tomorrow (Monday) by strictly adhering to the health guidelines.

He said that inter-district public transport will also operate between Colombo and Gampaha.

The Minister said that a final decision with regards to inter-district public transport was taken today.

Accordingly, apart from public bus transport regular train services will also be operational from tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)