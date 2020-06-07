Gammanpila says “some minorities in Sri Lanka blow at majority”

Former Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila says some minorities in Sri Lanka not only breathe but also blow at the majority.

He made the comment on twitter which drew strong condemnation from several people on social media.

Gammanpila said that an example for his remark were the Easter Sunday attacks, the Aranthalawa massacre, Gonawala Massacre and the attack on the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy.

His tweet said: “Some” minorities in Sri Lanka not only breathe but also blow at the majority. Eg #EasterSundayAttack #AranthalawaMassacre #GonawalaMassacre #AttackOnTempleOfToothRelic and thousands of many more such attacks @USAmbSLM

@USEmbSL.”

Terrorist and extremist groups had been accused of being involved in the attacks referred to by the former Parliamentarian. (Colombo Gazette)