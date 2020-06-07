Darren Sammy claims he and Thisara Perera were subjected to racism

Two-time World Cup-winning West Indies captain Darren Sammy claims he and Sri Lankan player Thisara Perera were subjected to racism during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India Today quoted Sammy as saying they had been subjected to racism while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

However, he says at that time he did not understand what those racial barbs directed at him meant.

Sammy took to social media to say that he and former Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera were called “kalu” when they were part of the league. Kalu, a Hindi word, means a black person in English.

“I just learnt what that kalu meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They called me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I am angry,” Sammy wrote in an Instagram story.

Sammy has been vocal about racism following the killing of George Floyd in the USA. Earlier, the West Indian had urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other cricket boards across the globe to support the fight against racism.

Daren Sammy said the reactions to George Floyd’s killing is not just limited to America and pointed out that racism is commonplace across the globe and on a regular basis.

In a series of social media posts, Sammy had said if the cricket world is not voicing against injustice to ‘people of colour’, then it is also part of the problem.

George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death while in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests across the United States. People from across the globe have been reacting to the killing and the subsequent protests. On social media, #BlackLivesMatter has been among the most-discussed topics over the last few days.

Sammy’s West Indian teammate Chris Gayle also opened up on facing discrimination in the sport, saying racism is not just limited to football but also is prevalent in cricket.

“Black lives matter just like any other life. Black people matter, p***k all racist people, stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise the p***k up and stop bringing down your own! I have travelled the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on.

“Racism is not only in football, it’s in cricket too. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud,” Gayle wrote in his Instagram story. (Colombo Gazette)