Over 230 Sri Lankan civil ship crew members return from Germany

Over 230 Sri Lankan civil ship crew members returned from Germany today.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that 236 Sri Lankan civil ship crew members stranded in foreign ports when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out returned from Germany.

SriLankan Airlines Flight UL 1206 arrived at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport today from Hamburg, Germany with the stranded ship crew members.

Military Spokesman, Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe said that the Sri Lankans were sent to quarantine centers after PCR tests were carried out. (Colombo Gazette)