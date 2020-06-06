Lane laws to be enforced from Monday in Colombo

Lane laws will be enforced from Monday in Colombo, the Police media unit said.

Accordingly, passenger buses must stick to the bus lanes while other vehicles must stick to the respective lanes.

The Police media unit said that following discussions held with the relevant officials and others it was decided to enforce the lane laws from Monday.

The Police will educate motorists on the lane laws from Monday 8 June to 22 June.

From 22 June the lane laws will be strictly enforced, the Police said.

The Police said that only passenger buses, office transport (over 20 seats) and school vans and school buses can use the bus lanes. (Colombo Gazette)