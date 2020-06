A high-voltage power line collapsed on a lorry killing two people in Mahawela today.

The Police said that the power line had collapsed on a parked lorry.

The Police said that a branch had fallen onto the power line resulting in the power line falling onto the lorry.

Three people were in the lorry when the power line had collapsed.

Two of the three people had been electrocuted while the third person had jumped out and escaped. (Colombo Gazette)