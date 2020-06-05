Three policemen interdicted over assault on autistic boy

Three policemen have been interdicted over the assault on an autistic boy in Aluthgama.

The Police media unit said that inquiries had revealed the Police had failed in their duties and as a result three policemen involved in the incident have been interdicted.

The boy, 14 year-old Thariq Ahamed, had been assaulted by the Police in Aluthgama while he was on the street during curfew on 25 May.

Politicians, journalists, civil society and others have since demanded justice for the young boy.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for the Kalutara District, Vijitha Gunaratne had told the Colombo Gazette that action will be taken against any officers found guilty following the conclusion of the inquiry.

Former Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission member Ambika Satkunanathan tweeted saying the torture of Thariq Ahamed took place due to the failure of successive Governments, over decades, to seriously address systemic and structural issues on the use of violence by the Police. (Colombo Gazette)