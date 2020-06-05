Suspect dies after being shot at by Police in Monaragala

A suspect died after being shot at by the Police in Monaragala today, the Police media unit said.

The Police media unit said that the suspect had been wanted over a shooting incident in Monaragala last month in which one person died.

Based on information revived by the Police, a Police team had been deployed to arrest the suspect today.

However the suspect had opened fire on the Police resulting in the Police retaliating, the Police claimed.

The suspect had sustained injuries in the shooting incident and was admitted to hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)