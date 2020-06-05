Sri Lankans returning from India contract virus

Three Sri Lankans who returned from India are among the latest patients detected with the coronavirus.

The Government Information Department said that 48 patients were detected with the virus yesterday (Thursday).

Of the 48, the Government Information Department said that three were Sri Lankans who returned from India, two from Bangladesh and one from Dubai.

The rest were Navy officers who are at quarantine centers.

The total number of individuals who contracted the virus in Sri Lanka rose to 1,797 yesterday. (Colombo Gazette)