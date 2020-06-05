Revised testing procedure issued for diplomats entering Sri Lanka

Revised instructions have been issued by the Presidential Secretariat on the PCR testing and quarantine procedures for the members of the Diplomatic corps based/attached in Colombo when they enter/re-enter Sri Lanka in order to prevent and minimize the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations said that it has taken immediate action to convey the same to all Diplomatic Missions, the Representation Offices of the United Nations and its Specialized Agencies, International Organizations, Honorary Consulates resident in Colombo through diplomatic channels.

The revised instructions state as follows:

– The respective Diplomatic Missions may inform the Ministry of Foreign Relations (MFR) by a Note Verbal, the details of the diplomats and their family members who are scheduled for entry/ re-entry into Sri Lanka for the diplomatic assignments well in advance in order to obtain the prior approval from the concerned authorities.

– The members of the Diplomatic staff and their family members need to submit PCR test reports obtained within 72 hours prior to their departure from respective countries.

– If the members of the Diplomatic staff and their family members are unable to provide PCR test reports, they would be subjected to a mandatory PCR test at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake.

– Heads of Mission and family members will self-quarantine at the Official Residences. All other arriving Diplomatic staff and their family members will have to follow quarantine procedures at a hotel, recommended by the Government of Sri Lanka (if independent/separate residences are not available), for a period of 14 days, subject to concurrence and supervision of the Heads of Mission.

– The Diplomatic Missions/Representations need to inform the Ministry of Foreign Relations once the 14-day home quarantine is completed and submit the second PCR test report done by the Mission before the Officer resumes duties in the Mission as per the measures taken by the Mission to control and prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

– The Diplomatic Missions/Representations have to forward the travel details of the Diplomatic staff and their family members at least 48 hours prior to their departure to the Chief of Protocol of the Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry further notes that travel by Diplomatic Officers to Sri Lanka will be approved, subject to their concurrence to follow the above procedures issued by the Government of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)