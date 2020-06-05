Health officials alerted over protest scheduled near Chinese Embassy

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Health officials have been alerted over a protest scheduled to be staged near the Chinese Embassy in Colombo next week.

Chairman of the National Movement for Consumer Rights Protection Ranjith Vithanage told the Colombo Gazette that the protest will be staged on 10 June demanding compensation for Sri Lanka from China for the economic loss suffered as a result of the coronavirus.

Vithanage said that they have a right to protest despite the coronavirus pandemic which is affecting Sri Lanka.

However, he said that as there are guidelines issued by the Health Ministry the National Movement for Consumer Rights Protection has alerted the health authorities and sought their opinion with regards to the scheduled protest.

He said that public health inspectors have also been requested to be present and monitor the protest.

Vithanage said that the Police and Colombo Municipal Council have also been alerted about the protest. (Colombo Gazette)