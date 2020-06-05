Curfew from 11.00 pm to 4.00 am daily until further notice

The President’s Office announced that the curfew enforced around the island daily, will be effective only from 11.00 pm to 4.00am until further notice.

Permission to travel between districts except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha remain unchanged.

The Government requested all parties to strictly follow COVID – 19 prevention health guidelines.

The guidelines, available on the Health Ministry website, include instructions for the public as well as on the functioning of offices and institutes of both the public and private sectors. (Colombo Gazette)