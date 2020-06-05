Campaign demanding justice for autistic boy assaulted by Police gathers momentum

A campaign demanding justice for a 14 year-old autistic boy assaulted by the Police in Sri Lanka is gathering momentum.

The boy, Thariq Ahamed, had been assaulted by the Police in Aluthgama while he was on the street during curfew on 25 May.

Politicians, journalists, civil society and others are demanding justice for the young boy.

The #JusticeForThariq campaign has already seen a number of politicians expressing outrage over the incident and some of them visiting the boy at his home.

Former Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Parliamentarian Ali Zahir Moulana highlighted the brutal assault and racial profiling of the 14 year old autistic boy in Aluthgama that took place on 25 May.

According to Moulana the autistic teenager had reportedly been brutally assaulted by a group of Policemen and racially profiled by the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) of the Nagoda Hospital.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for the Kalutara District, Vijitha Gunaratne told the Colombo Gazette that action will be taken against any officers found guilty following the conclusion of the inquiry.

Former Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission member Ambika Satkunanathan tweeted saying the torture of Thariq Ahamed took place due to the failure of successive Governments, over decades, to seriously address systemic and structural issues on the use of violence by the Police.

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) member Dr.Nalinda Jayatissa said the incident was a disgrace to the Sri Lanka Police who drew praise in the battle against the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)