Two more flights for repatriation of Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka

In order to continue repatriation of Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka, two more flights have been scheduled as part of phase III of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ a Government of India initiative to undertake the largest ever repatriation from all over the world for return of Indian nationals stranded in different parts of the world due to COVID19 pandemic.

The two flights have been scheduled for June 15, 2020 : AI 1202 Colombo to Bengaluru and June 22, 2020 : AI 0282 Colombo to Delhi – Lucknow-Gaya.

Based on the registrations received by the High Commission of India, passenger manifests will be prepared for these flights.

Priority will be given to compelling cases of persons in distress, including migrant workers/labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with expiry of visa, people with medical emergency/ pregnant women/elderly, those required to return to India due to death of family member, and students as stated in the Standard Operating Procedure issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for movement of Stranded Indian Nationals dated 24 May, 2020. https://www.mha.gov.in/sites/default/files/MHAOrderDt24052020forspecifiedpersonstotravelabroad.pdf

Information regarding these flight will be updated on the High Commission of India website. As the High Commission of India, Colombo has received a large number of repatriation requests from Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka, only some of the registered people would be accommodated on these flight that have been scheduled. Short-listed passengers for these flights will be informed through email by the High Commission of India.

Passengers will bear the cost of travel by the flight as well as for mandatory quarantine facilities on arrival in India. Information regarding quarantine facilities and Standard operating Procedure followed by respective States/UT Governments is available on the High Commission of India website.

Those stranded Indian nationals who have not yet registered with the High Commission can do so on the following link – https://hcicolombo.gov.in/COVID_helpline

The High Commission urged all stranded Indian nationals to be patient and follow the updates on High Commission’s website and social media. (Colombo Gazette)