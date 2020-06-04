Substandard iron seized from manufacturing plants

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Stocks of substandard iron have been seized from manufacturing plants across the country, the National Movement for Consumer Rights Protection said.

Chairman of the Movement Ranjith Vithanage told the Colombo Gazette that a complaint had been filed with the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) in this regard.

He said samples of substandard iron that are distributed in the market were also handed over to the officials.

Based on the complaint, Vithanage said that the CAA had instructed raids to be conducted islandwide.

Stocks of substandard iron weighing from 8 to 22 tons have been seized during raids conducted this week, while more raids will be carried out next week as well, Vithanage said.

When inquired by the Colombo Gazette, Chairman of the CAA Shantha Dissanayake refused to confirm that stocks of substandard iron had been seized.

He said in the event of such a seizure, the samples will be sent for testing and based on the results, action will be taken against the manufacturers. (Colombo Gazette)