Sri Lankan returnees from Qatar, Bangladesh contract virus

Sri Lankan returnees from Bangladesh and Qatar were among the coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka yesterday (Wednesday), the Government said.

The Government information department said that the total number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka rose to 1749 yesterday (Wednesday).

Of them, 66 were detected yesterday which included 19 Sri Lankan returnees from Qatar, 14 from Bangladesh and two from Kuwait.

The remaining coronavirus patients detected yesterday were Navy officers. (Colombo Gazette)