Option considered for testing before arriving in Sri Lanka

The option is being considered for anyone to carry out a PCR test before arriving in Sri Lanka.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had discussed the option when he met the COVID-19 Task Force at the Presidential Secretariat today.

The President’s Office said it was decided to explore the possibility of conducting PCR tests in the relevant countries themselves with the direct mediation of the Sri Lankan Government or with the support of those countries.

The early detection of the infected in this manner will ease difficulties that could arise when sending them to hospitals and quarantine, the President’s Office said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed the officials to send returnees from foreign countries for quarantine only after results of PCR tests conducted at the airport itself are known.

President also said to accommodate them at a separate location equipped with all the necessary facilities until the test results are released.

It was decided to set up a laboratory at the airport premises in order to speed up obtaining results of PCR tests. Since the pandemic may last for a considerable time, the President highlighted the importance of having such a facility at the airport. (Colombo Gazette)