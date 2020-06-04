Officials insists US diplomat did not refuse PCR test

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd. today insisted that an American diplomat had not refused to undergo a PCR test at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd. G.A. Chandrasiri said that the American diplomat had been asked to remain at the BIA after arriving in the county on 1st June as officials were unsure of the steps to be taken with regards to PCR tests for diplomats.

There had been reports that the diplomat had refused to be tested and had left the airport.

However, Chandrasiri said that the diplomat had remained at the airport for several hours while airport officials made inquiries with the relevant officials on the procedure that needs to be followed when dealing with a diplomat.

He said that the US diplomat had produced a document stating that a PCR test was not required on him.

However since airport officials were not sure of the procedure that had requested that he remain at the airport till clearance is obtained and he had complied.

Meanwhile, US Embassy spokesperson Nancy VanHorn said that US diplomatic staff adhere carefully to Sri Lankan COVID-19 guidelines, including quarantine restrictions, in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

She said that the arrival of US diplomatic staff to Sri Lanka also complies with the norms and procedures outlined in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, just as it applies to arrival of Sri Lankan and other diplomatic staff to the United States. (Colombo Gazette)