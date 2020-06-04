Jeewan Thondaman signs nomination papers to contest

Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) member Jeewan Thondaman, son of late Arumugam Thondaman, signed nomination papers today to contest the Parliamentary election.

Jeevan Thondaman is to contest the General Election from the Nuwara Eliya District to fill the position left vacant following the demise of his father.

The Ceylon Workers Congress had requested Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa recently to allow Jeevan Thondaman to contest following his father’s death.

The CWC is represented in the “Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandanaya” led by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). (Colombo Gazette)