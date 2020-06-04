Daraz launches dMart for fresh and essential items

Sri Lanka’s largest online market platform, Daraz, launched its online supermarket dMart, featuring a variety of essential FMCG products as well as fresh fruit and vegetables. Creating an opportunity for consumers to conduct their grocery shopping online, dMart assists the current situation in society by helping people limit their movement outside and shop in the safety of their homes.

Fresh fruit and vegetables are available at the lowest prices on dMart and will be delivered the very next day, within Colombo and its suburbs. Other available products range from beverages, dairy products, cooking essentials, laundry and household items, bath and body products as well as baby care, hair care and skin care products. Dubbed as the ‘handheld supermarket’, dMart gives Daraz users quick access to the total assortment of essential products at all times.

“Plans to add fresh and essential items to the already existing one million products available on Daraz have been in the pipeline for a period of time. With the recent occurrences, the need for it has become more important. This is another major step towards making Daraz a fully-fledged marketplace where customers can fulfill all their shopping needs,” said Rakhil Fernando, Managing Director of Daraz Sri Lanka.

As part of the launch of dMart, Daraz users can avail special vouchers from Unilever and Maliban for purchases above Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 750 respectively. More vouchers can be collected on DarazMall stores.

Unilever partners dMart as main sponsor with its brands Lifebuoy, Surf Excel, Pears, Ponds and Lipton, while leading brands Maliban, L’oreal Paris, Garnier, Nivea, Morrisons Baby, Pediasure, Similac and Glucerna join as co-sponsors.

Discounts worth up to Rs. 2,000 are available on credit cards by banking partners of dMart; Seylan Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Commercial Bank, HNB, Union Bank and NDB Bank.

dMart assures a safe and reliable online grocery shopping store experience with the best products for the best prices.