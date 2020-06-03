Underworld figure Jerome arrested by STF

Underworld figure “Athurugiriya Jerome” was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) today.

Jerome has been identified as the chief suspect wanted in connection to the shooting in Mirissa, Weligama on 30 May.

A 28 year -old man was injured after being shot at by 2 men on a motorcycle, who had fled the scene after the incident.

The rider of the motorcycle, who is a 25 year old resident of Midigama, had been apprehended by the area residents following the shooting.

The Police said 40 grams of heroin was seized from the possession of underworld figure “Athurugiriya Jerome” after his arrest today. (Colombo Gazette)