Three suspects arrested over shooting incidents

More suspects have been arrested in connection to the two separate shooting incidents reported in the Maligawatta and Soysapura areas.

The Police said a 38 year-old resident of Maligawatta has been arrested in connection to the shooting incident reported in the area on 30 May.

A 35 year-old man found with gunshot wounds near a housing complex in Maligawatta is receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The suspect arrested yesterday is to be produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court today.

Three suspects who were earlier arrested in connection to the incident are under remand custody.

Meanwhile, two more suspects have been arrested over the shooting incident in Soysapura, Mount Lavinia on 29 May.

Unknown gunmen had open fired from inside a car at a restaurant in the area and had fled the scene.

Three Police officers including a Sergeant and two Constables, who were manning a roadblock close to the restaurant were interdicted for failing to prevent the shooting.

The two suspects, who were arrested in the Angulana and Ratmalana areas yesterday, are reported to have been in possession of over 1 gram of heroin each.

The two men, who are residents of Angulana, are to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)