Task Force to build secure country established

The Government has established a Presidential Task Force to build a secure country, disciplined, virtuous and lawful society.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a Gazette in this regard.

Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne Esquire will chair the Task Force, while Senior Assistant Secretary to the Ministry of Defence D.M.S. Dissanayake has been appointed as the Secretary of the said Task Force.

The following members have been appointed to the Presidential Task Force;

Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne Esquire Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva Esquire Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Vice Admiral Piyal de Silva Esquire Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Air Marshal Sumangala Dias Esquire Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force 5. Mr. C.D. Wickremarathne Esquire Acting Inspector General of Police Major General (Retired) Vijitha Ravipriya Esquire Director General of Customs Major General (Retired) Jagath Alwis Esquire Chief of the National Intelligence Service Major General Suresh Salley Esquire Director of State Intelligence Service Major General A. S. Hewavitharana Esquire Director of Army Intelligence Unit Captain S.J. Kumara Esquire Director of Navy Intelligence Unit Air Commodore M.D.J. Wasage Esquire Director of Air Force Intelligence Unit T. C. A. Dhanapala Esquire Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Special Task Force of Police Waruna Jayasundara Deputy Inspector-General of Police

The members of the Task Force will be assigned with taking necessary immediate steps to curb the illegal activities of social groups which are violating the law which is emerging as harmful to the free and peaceful existence of society at present in some places of the country.

They will focus on taking necessary measures on the prevention of the drug menace, prevent entry of drugs from abroad through ports and airports, to fully eradicate drug trafficking in the country and to prevent other social illnesses caused by drug abuse.

Take necessary measures to take legal action against persons responsible for the illegal and antisocial activities conducting in Sri Lanka while locating in other countries.

And finally, to investigate and prevent any illegal and antisocial activities in and around prisons.

As per the Gazette notification, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has authorized the Presidential Task Force to investigate and issue directions as may be necessary in connection with the functions entrusted to it.

Further, the Presidential Task Force may issue instructions or request that all Government Officers and other persons requesting assistance in the provision of services comply with such instructions.

The President has also directed the said Task Force to report to him, all cases of delay or default on the part of any Public Officer or Officer of any Ministry, Government Department, State Corporation or other similar institution in the discharge of duties and responsibilities assigned to such public officer or such institution. (Colombo Gazette)