Rosy to take a back seat as son prepares to contest

Former Parliamentarian and current Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake is to take a back seat from politics as her son prepares to contest the upcoming Parliamentary election.

Senanayake told the Colombo Gazette that she will not be contesting the Parliamentary election as her son Kanishka Senanayake will be contesting.

Kanishka Senanayake will be contesting the upcoming General Election from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya in the Colombo District.

Kanishka Senanayake studied at Ananda College, Colombo, St. Thomas Prep, Colombo and Colombo International School and completed his higher education at the York University of the United Kingdom. He later graduated in Tampa Accounting at a University in the United States. (Colombo Gazette)