PM tells Central Bank to take responsibility for collapse of financial institutions

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today told the Central Bank to take the responsibility for the collapse of some financial institutions.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Rajapaksa had noted that a number of financial institutions had collapsed over the past few years.

He had expressed these views when he had talks with officials of the Central Bank today on the collapse of The Finance Company PLC.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, W. D. Lakshman and Government Ministers and officials attended the discussion.

The Prime Minister had noted that the collapse of some financial institutions had put the Government in a difficult situation and also resulted in the public losing confidence in financial institutions.

Rajapaksa also said that financial institutions operating under the Central Bank of Sri Lanka which deceive the public must be investigated. (Colombo Gazette)