Over 30 Sri Lankan returnees found infected

Over 30 Sri Lankan returnees from overseas are among the 40 COVID-19 patients detected in Sri Lanka yesterday (03).

The Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 32 foreign returnees are among the patients.

The infected foreign returnees include 27 from Qatar, 3 from Kuwait, and one each from Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Seven Navy personnel and a close associate of an infected navy officer were also among the patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka stands at 1683, with 849 active cases.

Nearly 84 persons are under observation in various hospitals on suspicion of having contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, 823 patients have recovered so far and have been discharged from hospital.

Eleven deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported so far in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)