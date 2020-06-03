New date for Parliamentary Election to be decided on Monday

A new date for the 2020 Parliamentary Election will be decided on Monday, the National Election Commission said today.

Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said that the Health Ministry had submitted a set of preliminary guidelines to the Commission today with regards to future elections.

He said that the Parliamentary Election will be held by following the Health Ministry guidelines.

Deshapriya said that for the first time all polling booths at the election will have a health officer.

The National Elections Commission had set 20 June to hold the Parliamentary election.

However, the Commission had later informed the Supreme Court through its lawyers that the election cannot be held on 20 June because of issues related to the coronavirus.

Deshapriya said that the Commission will deliberate over the next few days on a fresh date to hold the election and decide on a date by Monday. (Colombo Gazette)