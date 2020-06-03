Former Welikada Police OIC granted bail

The Colombo Additional Magistrate today granted bail to the former Officer-in- Charge (OIC) of the Welikada Police Station ASP Sudath Asmadala after he surrendered to court.

ASP Asmadala was ordered to be arrested on the instructions of the Attorney General (AG) on 01 June on charges of fabricating false evidence in the case over an accident involving former Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka.

In 2016, former MP Ranawaka’s Jeep was involved in an accident in Rajagiriya, critically injuring a motorcyclist.

The former Parliamentarian was reported to have fled the scene and later produced his driver in court as the one who had been driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Patali Champika Ranawaka was later arrested and remanded in December 2019 over the accident on the instructions of the Attorney General. (Colombo Gazette)