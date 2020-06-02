US envoy to Sri Lanka asserts accountability a must over Floyd killing

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz says accountability is a must over the killing of George Floyd.

She tweeted saying the killing of George Floyd is disturbing and Americans across the US are expressing their anger and demanding change.

“In a democracy, rule of law must always be upheld and security forces must be accountable for their actions,” she said.

The Ambassador said that the US Justice Department has announced a full criminal investigation into the circumstances of Floyd’s death.

She also noted that since the end of the US civil war more than 150 years ago, the US has confronted a legacy of racism.

Nonetheless, she said Americans continue, despite setbacks, to build the “more perfect union” envisioned by the country’s founders and to ensure the laws’ full protection applies to all. (Colombo Gazette)