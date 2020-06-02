Thursday 4th June declared a public holiday

The Government has declared Thursday 4th June a public holiday, the Government information department said today.

Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government Mr. J.J. Rathnasiri said that Thursday 4th June 2020 has been declared a public holiday as a curfew will be in effect for the whole country.

A curfew will be in force on June 4 and June 5 the whole day around the country.

On Saturday 6th June the curfew will be from 10pm – 4am the next day. (Colombo Gazette)