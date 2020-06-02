Three more suspects arrested over Maligawatta shooting

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection to the recent shooting incident in Maligawatta.

A 35 year- old resident of a housing complex in Maligawatta is receiving treatment at the Emergency Unit of the Colombo National hospital after being found with gun-shot wounds on Saturday (30).

A suspect, who was arrested close to the Malwatta Bridge on Sunday (31) in connection to the incident was remanded till the following Sunday (07) after being produced before the Maligakanda Magistrat’s Court last evening.

Officials from the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) have arrested two more suspects from the Wellampitiya and Maligawatta areas last evening.

One suspect is said to have been found with injuries and is receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital under Police custody.

The Police said the chief suspect involved in the shooting was arrested by the Rajagiriya Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel at a luxury shopping complex in Kotahena with a locally manufactured revolver.

The suspect, who is a 31 year-old resident of Grandpass, was handed over to the CCD following his arrest.

All three suspects arrested so far in connection to the shooting are to be produced before the Huftsdorp Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)