SC dismisses FR petitions against polls date

The Supreme Court (SC) today dismissed the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the date set for the Parliamentary elections.

After several days of submissions, the court convened today to deliver an order.

The court dismissed the petitions and refused to grant leave to proceed.

Attorney at Law Charitha Gunaratne, the Center for Policy Alternatives (CPA), journalist Victor Ivan, and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya have filed Fundamental Rights petitions over the date of the election.

The National Elections Commission has set 20 June to hold the Parliamentary election.

However, the National Elections Commission is to propose a new date for the Parliamentary Election.

NEC Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya had said yesterday that the NEC has already informed the Supreme Court through its lawyers that the election cannot be held on 20 June because of issues related to the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)