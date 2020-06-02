Sanga says State cannot determine public sensitivities

Cricketing legend Kumar Sangakkara says the State cannot determine public sensitivities.

In a twitter post, Sangakkara said that the activism in America against systemic racism and injustice is a powerful lesson to all.

“Whichever country we live in, be it America, Sri Lanka or another, it is not the State that should determine our sensibilities and sensitivities. That’s your choice and mine,” he said.

He also said that the State should not determine public wisdom, compassion, empathy and understanding.

Sangakkara also said that the State should not and cannot limit the openness of the hearts and minds of the public to others nor the ability of the public to embrace and value difference and differences.

“We the people choose that ourselves. We also choose our representatives from among our own. We are responsible for the character traits they bring to government. We are responsible for the people they are or have become. Their nature has been set by our influence and nurture,” he said.

He said that the choice made by the public guide the State’s attitudes, actions, policy and legislation. Sangakkara says in order to establish the best Government and the best most equitable governance the public need to be better people.

“Our strengths and our weaknesses are mirrored in each other’s conduct and in the conduct of our elected representatives. We the people, the ordinary citizen, can together achieve extraordinary change for the better, to set in place a world culture of openness, respect and understanding. A world culture that has no place for ignorance and prejudice and where true freedom reigns. We have to be courageous, keep the faith and actively participate in the journey. It’s our choices today that will determine the culture our children inherit tomorrow,” he said.

Sangakkara said “If we want to be proud of our lives, to see our children proud to carry our legacy forward and onwards, then let’s be better. Let’s demand it of ourselves, for each other, for our children.” (Colombo Gazette)