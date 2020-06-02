Returnees from Bangladesh among latest COVID-19 patients

More foreign returnees and Navy personnel were among the patients detected with COVID-19 in Sri Lanka yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said 6 returnees, 4 from Bangladesh, and one each from Indonesia and the Republic of Belarus, were among the patients.

Two more Navy personnel were also among the patients, along with 2 relatives of an Army officer who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka stands at 1643, with 821 active cases.

Close to 65 persons are under observation in hospitals across the country on suspicion of having contracted the virus.

The Ministry of Health said 811 patients have recovered so far and have been discharged from hospital.

Eleven deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported so far in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)