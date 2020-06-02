Public transport back to normal from Monday

The Ministry of Passenger Transport Management has decided to recommence normal public transportation in all districts from Monday, 8 June, depending on the current COVID-19 situation and the behaviour of the general public.

Issuing a press release, the Ministry said all public transportation, including buses and trains, will recommence from Monday under the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

The decision was taken during a discussion between the Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera and high ranking officials of the public and private transportation Institutions today.

The Ministry said the discussion focused on recommencing all public transportation from Monday (08) and the possible obstacles that could be faced.

During the discussion, the Minister had pointed out that currently there are 5300 public buses and 23000 private-owned buses, which are insufficient for the transportation of the public in Sri Lanka under the current circumstances.

He said a number of issues have arisen with public transportation being operated on seat capacity based on the Health Ministry guidelines.

The Ministry said thereby, it has decided to temporarily include buses used for school transport and tourism purposes for public transportation.

Minister Amaraweera said special arrangements will be made from tomorrow (03) for the temporary registration of buses used for other purposes to be involved in public transportation.

However, the decision to further relax the operation of public transportation will be based on the instruction of the Health Ministry depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country and the behaviour of the general public, he said.

The Minister further advised the transportation institutions to give utmost priority to health safety measures, adding that the assistance of the Military will be obtained for the smooth operation of public transportation. (Colombo Gazette)