New Army Chief of Staff assumes duties

Major General Jagath Gunawardena assumed duties as the new Chief of Staff of the Army yesterday (01).

Major General Gunawardena replaces Major General Sathyapriya Liyanage who retired from the Army a few days ago.

Prior to this new appointment, Major General Jagath Gunawardena was the Commandant at Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force

Hours after assuming duties, the newly-appointed Chief of Staff of the Army, Major General Jagath Gunawardena, paid his first formal courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva at the Army Headquarters.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, during the interaction, extended his best wishes on Gunawardene’s new appointment and wished him good luck with his future assignments.

During exchange of views with the new Chief of Staff, the Army Commander underlined the need to transform the Army to match with future challenges and further promote professional career prospects in the organization while enhancing welfare roles for All Ranks.

Major General Jagath Gunawardena expressed his gratitude to the Commander of the Army for appointing him to this high office keeping full faith in him. (Colombo Gazette)