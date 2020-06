More Sri Lankans stranded in Singapore returned home today on a special SriLankan Airlines flight.

SriLankan Airlines flight UL 303 carrying 291 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka today.

As at 27 May, 42,522 persons from 123 countries were seeking to return to Sri Lanka. Of these, migrant workers amounted to 34,881 of which 20,893 are living in the Middle East, while 4,961 were short term visa holders, and 2,016 were students. (Colombo Gazette)