Madushanka further remanded

Sri Lanka cricketer Shehan Madushanka was today further remanded till 9 June by the Kuliyapitiya Magistrate for the possession of heroin.

Shehan Madushanka was arrested by the Police in Pannala on 24 May for the possession of just over 2 grams of illegal drugs.

He was later sent on remand custody after being produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court the following day (25).

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on 26 May suspended Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket, with immediate effect.

The SLC said the decision to suspend Madushanka will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted by the SLC into the matter.

Madushanka, 25, took a hat-trick of wickets on his international debut in 2018. (Colombo Gazette)