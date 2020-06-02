Election Commission to meet and discuss polls related issues

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The National Election Commission is set to convene tomorrow (03) to discuss the Parliamentary election.

The meeting comes, following the Supreme Court verdict issued today refusing leave to proceed with the seven Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions challenging the dissolution of Parliament and the date announced to hold the election.

The Parliamentary polls were set to be held on 25 April, but were postponed to 20 June due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka.

Member of the National Election Commission Ratnajeevan Hoole told the Colombo Gazette that tomorrow’s discussion will focus on the measures to be taken to conduct the election.

A likely date has not been proposed yet to hold the election, he said, adding that he doubts a date will be decided during tomorrow’s meeting.

Hoole further said as informed to the Supreme Court, the election can either be held between 60-70 days after the medical clearance given by the Ministry of Health with regard to COVId-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka or special measures will have to be taken to conduct the election in the existing situation.

The Commission has been working over the past few months with regard to the Parliamentary Polls.

He said the holding of the Parliamentary election depends on the Health Ministry and its decision with regard to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Colombo Gazette)