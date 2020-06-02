CWC appoints committee to oversee party operations

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) has established a committee to oversee the operations of the party, in the absence of a leader.

Leader of the CWC and Minister of Community Empowerment & Estate Infrastructure Development Arumugam Thondaman passed away last Friday (26) of a heart attack.

Vice President of the CWC Senthil Thondaman told the Colombo Gazette that Leader Arumugam Thondaman had instructed Party member Anusha Sivaraja to appoint a special committee to function in the absence of a leader in the event he was overseas or an emergency.

Senthil Thondaman said late Leader Arumugam Thondaman had handpicked a 5 member committee, before his demise.

The committee comprises of CWC Patron M. Muttu Sivalingan, Vice Presidents P. Sivaraja, Marimuthu and Senthil Thondaman, and Financial Secretary M. Rameshwaran.

Senthil Thondaman said the committee will function as the chief operation body until a leader is appointed and a constitution is established for the Ceylon Workers Congress.

When inquired on Late Minister Thondaman’s son Jeewan Thondaman, he said the latter is currently the General Secretary of the Youth Wing of the party and will contest in his father’s place in the upcoming Parliamentary polls. (Colombo Gazette)