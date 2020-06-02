Another leopard found trapped in a snare dies

Another leopard found trapped in a snare has died, Wildlife officials said.

Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation M.G.C. Sooriyabandara told the Colombo Gazette that the animal was found on a private land in Neluwa today.

The animal, which is not a black leopard, was found based on information given by Forest Officers in the area, he said.

A post-mortem on the leopard is to be conducted at the location.

Sooriyabandara further said legal action will be taken against the owners of the private land, following which further investigations will be carried out based on Court orders.

A rare black leopard that was injured after being trapped in a snare in Nallathanniya, Hatton died recently while another leopard was also found trapped in a snare later.

oOficials have already said they hope to tighten laws against the use of snares. (Colombo Gazette)