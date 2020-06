Attorney Misbha Sathar has been appointed as the Treasurer of the United National Party (UNP).

Misbha Sathar received his appointment letter from the party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe at the party headquarters in Sirikotha today (01).

The appointment comes in the wake of the position being left vacant following the resignation of former Parliamentarian Dr.Harsha De Silva in March 2020. (Colombo Gazette)