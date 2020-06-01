Suspect arrested over Maligawatta shooting

A suspect has been arrested over the incident of a man being found with gunshot injuries in Maligawatta.

A 35 year- old resident of a housing complex in Maligawatta is receiving treatment at the Emergency Unit of the Colombo National hospital after being found with gun-shot wounds on Saturday (30).

A suspect was arrested close to the Malwatta Bridge last afternoon following investigations conducted by the Maligawatta Police.

Over 2 grams of heroin was also seized from the man, who has been identified as a 32 year- old resident of Maligawatta.

The Police said the suspect is to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)