Sri Lanka backs China on Hong Kong issue

Sri Lanka has expressed support to China on the Hong Kong issue after China continued to face mounting criticism over a planned security law for Hong Kong which would make it a crime to undermine Beijing’s authority.

“Sri Lanka expressed continuity of its support on sovereignty of China its territory and national security in relation to Hong Kong,” Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena tweeted.

He also said that Sri Lankans will continue to enjoy usual work and business in Hong Kong.

In response the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted saying China highly appreciated Sri Lanka’s strong position on the One China Policy.

“China & Sri Lanka, as strategic partners always support each other for the sovereignty, territorial integrity & independence. Won’t allow any foreign interference in our internal matters,” the Chinese Embassy tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)